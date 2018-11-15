Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (BEDU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.82

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR (NYSE:BEDU)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.82 and last traded at $10.61, with a volume of 101995 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.69.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BEDU shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 0.82.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Bright Scholar Education Holdngs had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $57.05 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs in the third quarter worth $152,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs in the second quarter worth $174,000. Hikari Power Ltd bought a new stake in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs in the second quarter worth $268,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs in the third quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 36.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Company Profile (NYSE:BEDU)

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs. As of May 31, 2018, it had a network of 67 schools with approximately 35,275 students.

