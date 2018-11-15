Brighthouse Financial Inc to Post FY2018 Earnings of $7.78 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (BHF)

Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brighthouse Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 12th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now expects that the company will post earnings of $7.78 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.30.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.04. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.31 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BHF. BidaskClub raised Brighthouse Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut Brighthouse Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.07.

NASDAQ BHF opened at $40.66 on Wednesday. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $37.68 and a 52-week high of $67.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 121,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 31,006 shares in the last quarter. AWH Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 235.1% during the 3rd quarter. AWH Capital L.P. now owns 95,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 67,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides a range of annuity and life insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. It offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security; and term, whole, universal, and variable life insurance products for policyholders' needs for financial security and protected wealth transfer.

