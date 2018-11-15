Brighton Jones LLC Buys Shares of 2,746 Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,463,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $877,588,000 after acquiring an additional 95,312 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,863,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,452,000 after acquiring an additional 482,980 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,971,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,614,000 after acquiring an additional 20,522 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,717,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,212,000 after acquiring an additional 39,555 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,315,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,053,000 after acquiring an additional 85,508 shares during the period. 87.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Edward W. Mcgrogan sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Nelms sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total value of $2,343,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,575,431.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,795,625 over the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

NYSE DFS opened at $69.19 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $63.31 and a 1-year high of $81.93. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.05. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 26.76%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

