Bristow Group (BRS) Trading 6.4% Higher

Bristow Group Inc (NYSE:BRS)’s share price traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.18 and last traded at $7.17. 1,005,680 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 627,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bristow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Bristow Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bristow Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th.

Get Bristow Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $282.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Bristow Group (NYSE:BRS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.09). Bristow Group had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $334.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.88) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristow Group Inc will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRS. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 266.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,234,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,488 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 72.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,858,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 14.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,075,000 after acquiring an additional 633,452 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 143.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 796,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,666,000 after acquiring an additional 469,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 2,105.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 363,575 shares during the last quarter.

WARNING: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/bristow-group-brs-trading-6-4-higher.html.

About Bristow Group (NYSE:BRS)

Bristow Group Inc provides industrial aviation services to the offshore energy companies in Europe Caspian, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers helicopter charter services to transport personnel between onshore bases and offshore production platforms, drilling rigs, and other installations, as well as to transport time-sensitive equipment to these offshore locations.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.