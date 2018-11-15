British Land’s (BLND) “Underperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their underperform rating on shares of British Land (LON:BLND) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BLND. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 840 ($10.98) target price (up from GBX 820 ($10.71)) on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on British Land from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 715 ($9.34) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. British Land has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 690.50 ($9.02).

BLND stock traded down GBX 33 ($0.43) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 587 ($7.67). The stock had a trading volume of 6,447,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,540,000. British Land has a 52 week low of GBX 587 ($7.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 695 ($9.08).

British Land (LON:BLND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported GBX 17.20 ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 17.80 ($0.23) by GBX (0.60) (($0.01)).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.75 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%.

In other British Land news, insider Timothy Andrew Roberts sold 2,348 shares of British Land stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 624 ($8.15), for a total transaction of £14,651.52 ($19,144.81). Also, insider Lynn Gladden acquired 1,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 597 ($7.80) per share, with a total value of £8,453.52 ($11,046.02). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,467 shares of company stock valued at $875,331.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £18.1 billion (British Land share: £13.5 billion) as at 30 September 2017 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

