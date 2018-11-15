Broadridge Financial Solutions’ (BR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) in a report issued on Monday morning. They currently have a $128.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Broadridge Financial Solutions has a strong business model, backed by higher recurring fee revenues. We appreciate Broadridge's focus on enhancing its internal growth with strategic buyouts. Increasing demand for technology solutions has enabled the company to increase investments via acquisitions.The company has a consistent record of returning value to shareholders in the form of dividend and share repurchases. Shares of Broadridge have outperformed the industry's growth in the past year. Despite such positives, the company continues to suffer from intense competition. Strong competition can negatively affect Broadridge’s ability to maintain or increase its market share and profitability. Multiple acquisitions increase the company’s exposure to integration risks. Customer concentration is another major risk.”

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BR. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Sandler O’Neill reissued a hold rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $120.00.

BR opened at $105.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $87.51 and a twelve month high of $138.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $973.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.19 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, CEO Richard J. Daly sold 67,974 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total value of $8,606,188.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,673 shares in the company, valued at $29,585,338.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Daly sold 210,188 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total transaction of $27,774,242.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,182,579.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 325,354 shares of company stock worth $42,709,350. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 440.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 64,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 52,900 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $442,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,819,000 after purchasing an additional 50,462 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 99,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,486,000 after purchasing an additional 17,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 171.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,707,000 after purchasing an additional 168,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Recommended Story: Buyback

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.