Brokerages Anticipate Attunity Ltd (ATTU) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Attunity Ltd (NASDAQ:ATTU) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Attunity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.10. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Attunity will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Attunity.

Attunity (NASDAQ:ATTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $22.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.93 million. Attunity had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 5.97%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ATTU shares. TheStreet raised shares of Attunity from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Attunity from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Attunity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Attunity from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Attunity from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

NASDAQ ATTU traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.39. 5,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,987. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.85 million, a P/E ratio of -69.39 and a beta of 1.83. Attunity has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $23.85.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATTU. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Attunity by 236.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 875,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,532,000 after buying an additional 615,320 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Attunity by 52.3% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 650,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,557,000 after buying an additional 223,637 shares during the period. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Attunity by 10.5% during the third quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,100,000 after buying an additional 60,762 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Attunity by 125.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after buying an additional 231,320 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Attunity during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.11% of the company’s stock.

About Attunity

Attunity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports data integration and Big Data management software solutions worldwide. It offers Attunity Replicate, a data replication software for delivering, sharing, and ensuring the availability of data for meeting business operations, analytics, and business intelligence needs; Attunity Gold Client, a replication software for data management within SAP environments; and Attunity Visibility, a software for data usage analytics in Big Data environments.

