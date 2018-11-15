Brokerages Anticipate Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts predict that Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Boingo Wireless’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.06). Boingo Wireless reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 400%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.05). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Boingo Wireless.

Get Boingo Wireless alerts:

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $65.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Boingo Wireless’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WIFI shares. BidaskClub lowered Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. CIBC raised their target price on Boingo Wireless from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Boingo Wireless from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.63.

In related news, CFO Peter Hovenier sold 9,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $330,439.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,069.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dawn Callahan sold 29,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $942,620.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,870.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,532 shares of company stock valued at $5,863,476 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Boingo Wireless by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,269,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,097,000 after purchasing an additional 40,875 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in Boingo Wireless in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,292,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Boingo Wireless by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,572,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,531,000 after purchasing an additional 230,914 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Boingo Wireless by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,551,000 after purchasing an additional 535,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in Boingo Wireless by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,062,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,997,000 after purchasing an additional 323,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIFI traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.88. 8,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,597. Boingo Wireless has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $35.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -50.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices. It designs, builds, monitors, and maintains distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi, and small cell networks at managed and operated hotspot locations, such as airports, transportation hubs, stadiums, arenas, military bases, universities, convention centers, and office campuses in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia; and offers software applications and solutions to access its Wi-Fi network of approximately 1.5 million hotspots.

Read More: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boingo Wireless (WIFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boingo Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boingo Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.