Brokerages Anticipate Dean Foods Co (DF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.91 Billion

Analysts forecast that Dean Foods Co (NYSE:DF) will announce $1.91 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dean Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.96 billion. Dean Foods posted sales of $1.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Dean Foods will report full year sales of $7.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.68 billion to $7.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.35 billion to $8.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dean Foods.

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.22). Dean Foods had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

DF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 price target on shares of Dean Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dean Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dean Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Dean Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Vertical Group lowered shares of Dean Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.56.

DF stock opened at $5.99 on Thursday. Dean Foods has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $12.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $555.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Dean Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Dean Foods by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 34,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 11,438 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Dean Foods by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 723,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after buying an additional 334,401 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dean Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Dean Foods by 1,775.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 937,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,853,000 after buying an additional 887,510 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Dean Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Dean Foods Company, a food and beverage company, processes and distributes milk, and other dairy and dairy case products in the United States. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes various branded and private label dairy, and diary case products, such as fluid milk, ice creams, cultured dairy products, creamers, ice cream mixes, and other dairy products; and juices, teas, bottled water, and other products.

