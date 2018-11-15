Brokerages Anticipate Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI) to Post -$0.95 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) will announce ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.80). Intra-Cellular Therapies posted earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full year earnings of ($3.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($2.87). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.69) to ($3.36). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.09.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ITCI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $32.00 price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity set a $31.00 target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

In related news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $581,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,762.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $456,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,794,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,058,000 after buying an additional 41,856 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,756,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,908,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,718,000 after buying an additional 25,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 8,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

ITCI traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.81. The stock had a trading volume of 9,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,849. The company has a market capitalization of $976.86 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.13. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a one year low of $14.30 and a one year high of $25.82.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.