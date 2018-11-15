Brokerages Expect Anthem Inc (ANTM) to Post $2.21 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.29. Anthem posted earnings per share of $1.29 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Anthem will report full year earnings of $15.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.60 to $15.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $17.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.21 to $18.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.11. Anthem had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Citigroup cut Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, October 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on Anthem in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $318.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Anthem from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.19.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 7,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.71, for a total value of $2,267,270.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,536,594.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.56, for a total value of $202,622.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,257.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,525 shares of company stock valued at $6,488,523. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in Anthem during the third quarter worth $108,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the third quarter worth $113,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Anthem during the third quarter worth $134,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the third quarter worth $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

ANTM traded up $4.04 on Friday, reaching $284.14. 1,945,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,724. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $215.52 and a fifty-two week high of $290.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $73.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.92%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

