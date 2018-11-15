Brokerages Expect Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) Will Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) will report $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Garmin’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $0.84. Garmin also posted earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Garmin will report full-year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Garmin.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.24. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $810.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

GRMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 price target on Garmin and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Longbow Research set a $72.00 price target on Garmin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.83.

In other Garmin news, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $4,670,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,799,429 shares in the company, valued at $112,050,443.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Min H. Kao sold 479,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $31,090,588.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,799,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,638,987.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,448,047 shares of company stock worth $223,362,321. Company insiders own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 225,231 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,681 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 499,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,497,000 after purchasing an additional 272,012 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 442.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 154,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,407,000 after purchasing an additional 125,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 35,962 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,513. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin has a fifty-two week low of $57.01 and a fifty-two week high of $70.77.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

