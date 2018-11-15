Brokerages Expect Globant SA (GLOB) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) will announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Globant’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Globant posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globant will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Globant.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.18 million. Globant had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GLOB shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Globant from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Globant during the third quarter worth approximately $2,135,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Globant during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Globant during the third quarter worth approximately $361,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Globant by 4.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 901,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,197,000 after purchasing an additional 35,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Globant by 5.9% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 34,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Globant stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.33. 23,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,568. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.19 and a beta of 0.83. Globant has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $66.41.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

