Brokerages Expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) to Announce $1.83 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) will announce $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.87. Illinois Tool Works posted earnings per share of $1.70 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full-year earnings of $7.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.56 to $7.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 63.11% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (down from $170.00) on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $130.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.18.

NYSE ITW opened at $133.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $119.38 and a 12 month high of $179.07. The company has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.26.

Illinois Tool Works announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, August 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 60.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 540.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 151.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 220.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 277.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

