Brokerages Expect Insperity Inc (NSP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $963.53 Million

Brokerages predict that Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) will announce sales of $963.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Insperity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $947.02 million and the highest is $979.53 million. Insperity posted sales of $826.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Insperity will report full year sales of $3.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.81 billion to $3.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $4.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $925.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.62 million. Insperity had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 123.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NSP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Insperity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. First Analysis reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Insperity from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Insperity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.40.

NYSE NSP traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,117. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.38, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90. Insperity has a fifty-two week low of $53.23 and a fifty-two week high of $121.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

In other Insperity news, Chairman Paul J. Sarvadi sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total value of $3,498,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 598,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,844,958.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $113,182.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,565 shares of company stock worth $8,971,648. 9.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Insperity by 566.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 825.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which encompasses a range of human resources functions comprising payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management and training, and development services.

