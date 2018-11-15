Brokerages Expect Mattel, Inc. (MAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Brokerages expect that Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) will post sales of $1.47 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Mattel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.65 billion and the lowest is $1.39 billion. Mattel reported sales of $1.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Mattel will report full-year sales of $4.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.72 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $5.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Mattel had a negative net margin of 17.99% and a negative return on equity of 65.25%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 target price on shares of Mattel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mattel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.56.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 15.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 9.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 12.2% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 35,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 10.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the period.

Mattel stock opened at $13.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.10. Mattel has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $19.21.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of toy products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: North America, International, and American Girl. It offers Mattel Girls & Boys branded products, including Barbie dolls and accessories, Monster High, DC Super Hero Girls, Enchantimals, Polly Pocket, Hot Wheels and Matchbox vehicles and play sets, CARS, DC Comics, WWE Wrestling, Minecraft, Toy Story, and games and puzzles.

