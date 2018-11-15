Brokerages Expect Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (MCRI) to Announce $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) will announce earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.41. Monarch Casino & Resort posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $64.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.15 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCRI. BidaskClub raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Monarch Casino & Resort from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In other Monarch Casino & Resort news, President Bob Farahi purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.84 per share, with a total value of $358,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 419,408 shares in the company, valued at $18,806,254.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 26.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 56,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 59.9% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,705,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,498,000 after purchasing an additional 50,260 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,767,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the period. 58.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCRI traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,711. Monarch Casino & Resort has a twelve month low of $37.33 and a twelve month high of $49.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $685.34 million, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 5, 2018, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

