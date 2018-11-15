Brokerages Expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $158.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to report sales of $158.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $161.33 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $156.58 million. National Retail Properties reported sales of $149.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full year sales of $621.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $619.15 million to $625.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $657.08 million, with estimates ranging from $627.07 million to $672.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover National Retail Properties.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $155.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.04 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 53.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NNN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In other news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 26,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $1,203,547.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,172,302.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 16,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $768,492.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,541,881.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,185 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,128. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 36.3% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 19.9% in the third quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 39,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 16.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 59,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 8,278 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 260,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,687,000 after acquiring an additional 14,775 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NNN opened at $48.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 18.01 and a quick ratio of 18.01. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.03. National Retail Properties has a 12 month low of $36.25 and a 12 month high of $49.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.74%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of June 30, 2018, the company owned 2,846 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 29.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.5 years.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Retail Properties (NNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.