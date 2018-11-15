Brokerages Expect Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NXGN) to Post $0.15 EPS

Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the fourteen analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Nextgen Healthcare’s rating score has improved by 6.8% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $18.32 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.15 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Nextgen Healthcare an industry rank of 67 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NXGN shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nextgen Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

NXGN stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.21. 3,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Nextgen Healthcare has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $23.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Nextgen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $130.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Nextgen Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nextgen Healthcare will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXGN. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,229,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,298,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,953,000. Elk Creek Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,990,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,249,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nextgen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

