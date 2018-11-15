Brokerages Expect Nordson Co. (NDSN) Will Post Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) to report earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Nordson’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45. Nordson posted earnings of $1.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordson will report full year earnings of $5.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60. Nordson had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $581.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Nordson’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Nordson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $160.00 price target on Nordson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.57.

In related news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 2,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.44, for a total value of $433,847.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,126.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Sapphire Star Partners LP acquired a new stake in Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDSN opened at $125.83 on Thursday. Nordson has a 52 week low of $111.17 and a 52 week high of $151.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Nordson announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; and product assembly dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, as well as for the manufacture of roll goods.

