Brokerages Expect Stemline Therapeutics Inc (STML) to Post -$0.71 EPS

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2018

Wall Street brokerages expect Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) to post earnings per share of ($0.71) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Stemline Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.65). Stemline Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.93) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stemline Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.63). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stemline Therapeutics.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.06).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital set a $33.00 price target on shares of Stemline Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright set a $38.00 price target on shares of Stemline Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STML. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 10,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STML traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.39. The stock had a trading volume of 9,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,330. The company has a market capitalization of $391.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.58. Stemline Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.08 and a twelve month high of $20.55.

About Stemline Therapeutics

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which has completed Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms, chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, myelofibrosis, and acute myeloid leukemia; and is in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

Earnings History and Estimates for Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML)

