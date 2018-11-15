Brokerages Expect Visa Inc (V) to Post $1.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc (NYSE:V) will report earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Visa’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28. Visa posted earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Visa will report full year earnings of $5.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $6.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. Visa had a return on equity of 38.00% and a net margin of 49.98%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on V. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Visa from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Visa from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Visa from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.47.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 99,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total transaction of $13,877,302.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 296,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,355,714. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,849 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 6,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 75,533 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $139.49 on Thursday. Visa has a 52 week low of $106.60 and a 52 week high of $151.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 18.22%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

