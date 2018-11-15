Brokerages Set $23.00 Price Target for Tribune Publishing Co (TPCO)

Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $23.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Tribune Publishing an industry rank of 88 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tribune Publishing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,344,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tribune Publishing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $852,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tribune Publishing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPCO traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,777. Tribune Publishing has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $528.72 million, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.69.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). Tribune Publishing had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $255.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that Tribune Publishing will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tribune Publishing Company Profile

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, troncM and troncX. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

