Brokerages Set Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (CDAY) Price Target at $39.77

Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.77.

CDAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Friday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 135,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $4,911,615.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Lee Thomas H Partners LP bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the second quarter worth about $2,306,874,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the second quarter valued at approximately $996,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,965,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the second quarter worth $13,205,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the second quarter worth $27,807,000. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDAY stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.79. The stock had a trading volume of 307,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,559. Ceridian HCM has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $44.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $179.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.29 million. Ceridian HCM had a positive return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management services. It operates through Human Capital Management (HCM), and LifeWorks segments. The Human Capital Management segment includes cloud solutions, dayforce and powerplay, as well as bureau HCM solutions. The LifeWorks segment reflects the results of LifeWorks joint venture.

