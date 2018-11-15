Brokerages Set Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (EEP) Target Price at $12.25

Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:EEP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EEP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Enbridge Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Enbridge Energy Partners from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners by 491.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,198 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 11,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 43.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Enbridge Energy Partners stock opened at $10.73 on Monday. Enbridge Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Enbridge Energy Partners (NYSE:EEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Enbridge Energy Partners had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Energy Partners will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.05%. Enbridge Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.00%.

Enbridge Energy Partners Company Profile

Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. provides crude oil and liquid petroleum gathering, transportation, and storage services assets in the United States. The company's Lakehead system consists of approximately 4,212 miles of pipe and 74 pump stations located in the Great Lakes and Midwest regions of the United States.

