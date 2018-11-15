Brokerages Set Energen Co. (EGN) Price Target at $78.35

Shares of Energen Co. (NYSE:EGN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.35.

EGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. KLR Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Energen in a report on Monday, August 20th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Energen in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 target price on shares of Energen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 1st.

In other news, VP Russell E. Jr. Lynch sold 2,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total transaction of $173,727.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Energen by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Energen by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Energen by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 16,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Energen by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Energen by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

EGN traded up $2.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.07. The stock had a trading volume of 960,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,087. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 96.09 and a beta of 1.50. Energen has a 12 month low of $47.81 and a 12 month high of $89.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Energen (NYSE:EGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $380.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.64 million. Energen had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 8.70%. Analysts anticipate that Energen will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Energen Company Profile

Energen Corporation, through its subsidiary, Energen Resources Corporation, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company has operations within the Midland Basin, the Delaware Basin, and the Central Basin Platform areas of the Permian Basin in west Texas and New Mexico.

