Brokerages Set Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (IDRA) Target Price at $20.71

Shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.71.

IDRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 145,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 24,461 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,848,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after buying an additional 994,232 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,043,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,257,000 after buying an additional 1,048,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $416,000.

IDRA stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.47. The company had a trading volume of 128,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,178. The company has a market cap of $215.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.66. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $20.40.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 million. Idera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 69.28% and a negative net margin of 8,513.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Idera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. The company uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and nucleic acid chemistry technology.

