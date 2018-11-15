Brokerages Set Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL) PT at $64.00

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 64 ($0.84).

PDL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Petra Diamonds in a report on Thursday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 40 ($0.52) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Petra Diamonds from GBX 65 ($0.85) to GBX 55 ($0.72) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on Petra Diamonds from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 65 ($0.85) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.91) price target on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.91) price target on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Monday, September 17th.

Petra Diamonds stock traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 42 ($0.55). 2,451,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620,000. Petra Diamonds has a one year low of GBX 58.50 ($0.76) and a one year high of GBX 140.20 ($1.83).

Petra Diamonds

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa, Tanzania, and Botswana. The company's principal mining properties are the Finsch and Cullinan properties located in South Africa. It also provides treasury, beneficiation, and other services.

