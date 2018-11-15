Brokerages Set Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI) PT at $34.50

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

SPPI has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $12.42 on Monday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $25.29. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 2.18.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.10. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.72% and a negative net margin of 91.56%. The firm had revenue of $25.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gilles Gagnon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $153,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony E. Maida III sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $94,757.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,910.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,820,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,375,000 after buying an additional 1,292,819 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,160,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,488,000 after buying an additional 1,034,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,263,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,492,000 after buying an additional 185,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,156,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,423,000 after buying an additional 50,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,080,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,652,000 after buying an additional 53,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection for patients with B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

