Brokerages Set Sports Direct International Plc (SPD) Target Price at $254.33

Sports Direct International Plc (LON:SPD) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 254.33 ($3.32).

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPD. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sports Direct International in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sports Direct International to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Sports Direct International in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sports Direct International in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th.

Get Sports Direct International alerts:

SPD stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 285.10 ($3.73). The company had a trading volume of 973,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,314. Sports Direct International has a 52 week low of GBX 280.20 ($3.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 424.40 ($5.55).

Sports Direct International Company Profile

Sports Direct International plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and accessories. It operates through four segments: UK Sports Retail, International Sports Retail, Brands, and Premium Lifestyle. The company is also involved in the wholesale distribution and sale of sports and leisure clothing, footwear, and equipment under company-owned or licensed brands; and licensing activities.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Sports Direct International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sports Direct International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.