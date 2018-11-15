Brokers Issue Forecasts for DXC Technology Co’s FY2019 Earnings (DXC)

DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of DXC Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 12th. SunTrust Banks analyst F. Atkins now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $8.18 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.12. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for DXC Technology’s Q4 2019 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.90 EPS.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on DXC Technology to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.87.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $61.66 on Wednesday. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $107.85. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. DXC Technology’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 2,394 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $215,507.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John M. Lawrie sold 55,549 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $4,989,411.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,158 shares of company stock worth $16,526,731 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 17,477.8% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 111.8% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

