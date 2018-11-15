Brokers Set Expectations for OMV AG’s Q4 2018 Earnings (OMVJF)

OMV AG (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for shares of OMV in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gammel expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OMV’s FY2019 earnings at $6.30 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.38 EPS.

OMVJF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised OMV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut OMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th.

OTCMKTS OMVJF opened at $57.30 on Wednesday. OMV has a 12 month low of $51.00 and a 12 month high of $57.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.35.

About OMV

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Romania and Black Sea, Austria, North Sea, Australasia, Russia, the Middle East, and Africa.

