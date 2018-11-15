Brookline Bancorp (BRKL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.52

Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.52 and last traded at $14.52, with a volume of 527654 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.82.

Several analysts have weighed in on BRKL shares. BidaskClub downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.50 target price on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Brookline Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.90.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $69.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This is an increase from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

In other news, Director David C. Chapin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $90,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael W. Mccurdy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $53,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,750 shares of company stock worth $193,278 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,699,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,375,000 after buying an additional 549,170 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,392,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,759,000 after buying an additional 37,144 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,076,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,630,000 after buying an additional 213,297 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,653,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,610,000 after buying an additional 116,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,498,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,879,000 after buying an additional 24,799 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Brookline Bancorp (BRKL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.52” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/brookline-bancorp-brkl-hits-new-52-week-low-at-14-52.html.

About Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.