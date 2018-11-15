Brooklyn Cheesecake Desert (MRDN) versus Sharps Compliance (SMED) Head to Head Survey

Brooklyn Cheesecake Desert (NASDAQ:MRDN) and Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Brooklyn Cheesecake Desert alerts:

This table compares Brooklyn Cheesecake Desert and Sharps Compliance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brooklyn Cheesecake Desert N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sharps Compliance $40.14 million 1.58 -$670,000.00 ($0.04) -98.50

Brooklyn Cheesecake Desert has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sharps Compliance.

Profitability

This table compares Brooklyn Cheesecake Desert and Sharps Compliance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brooklyn Cheesecake Desert N/A N/A N/A Sharps Compliance -1.66% -2.66% -1.98%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.5% of Brooklyn Cheesecake Desert shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.8% of Sharps Compliance shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Brooklyn Cheesecake Desert shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of Sharps Compliance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Brooklyn Cheesecake Desert and Sharps Compliance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brooklyn Cheesecake Desert 0 0 0 0 N/A Sharps Compliance 0 1 1 0 2.50

Sharps Compliance has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.21%. Given Sharps Compliance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sharps Compliance is more favorable than Brooklyn Cheesecake Desert.

Summary

Sharps Compliance beats Brooklyn Cheesecake Desert on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brooklyn Cheesecake Desert Company Profile

Attis Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer and disposal services. The company offers solid waste collection services to approximately 65,000 industrial, commercial and residential customers in the Metropolitan St. Louis, Missouri area, as well as approximately 33,000 customers in Virginia. It also rents waste containers; and provides collection services to construction, demolition, industrial sites, and larger commercial locations. The company was formerly known as Meridian Waste Solutions, Inc. Attis Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program. The company also provides Route-Based Pickup Service, a waste management service, which offers medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; TakeAway Recycle System, a solution for the collection and recycling of single-use medical devices from surgical centers and other healthcare facilities; and Universal Waste Shipback Systems, a solution for the collection, transportation, and recycling of light bulbs, batteries, and other mercury containing devices. In addition, it offers other solutions, such as TakeAway Environmental Return System, SharpsTracer, Sharps Secure, Needle Disposal System, Complete Needle Collection and Disposal System, Pitch-It IV Poles, Asset Return System, and Spill Kit and Recovery System, as well as Sharps MWMS, a medical waste management system. The company serves customers in home health care, retail clinics and immunizing pharmacies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, professional offices, assisted living and long-term care facilities, government, consumers, and commercial markets, as well as distributors. Sharps Compliance Corp. was founded in 1992 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Brooklyn Cheesecake Desert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooklyn Cheesecake Desert and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.