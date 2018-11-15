Brooks Automation, Inc (BRKS) Insider David C. Gray Sells 34,153 Shares

Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) insider David C. Gray sold 34,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $1,036,885.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:BRKS traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,078. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.16. Brooks Automation, Inc has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $39.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brooks Automation during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Brooks Automation in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Brooks Automation by 2,387.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Brooks Automation in the second quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Brooks Automation in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

BRKS has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut Brooks Automation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Brooks Automation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various applications and markets. It operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers critical automated transport, vacuum, and contamination controls solutions and services.

