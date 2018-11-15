Bruce G. Waterman Purchases 25,000 Shares of Encana Corp (ECA) Stock

Encana Corp (TSE:ECA) (NYSE:ECA) Director Bruce G. Waterman bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.75 per share, with a total value of C$268,750.00.

Shares of TSE:ECA opened at C$10.28 on Thursday. Encana Corp has a 12-month low of C$10.09 and a 12-month high of C$18.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.23.

Get Encana alerts:

Separately, AltaCorp Capital downgraded Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/bruce-g-waterman-purchases-25000-shares-of-encana-corp-eca-stock.html.

Encana Company Profile

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northern British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Encana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.