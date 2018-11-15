Bruker (BRKR) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning. They currently have $38.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bruker exited the third quarter on a solid note with earnings and revenues exceeding the consensus mark. Its Scientific Instruments segment has been performing well driven by strong results from NANO and BEST groups. Improvement in gross and operating margins buoys optimism. The company is currently making good progress with its Project Accelerate high-growth, high-margin initiatives. Its strategic acquisition activity has also been encouraging, the recent one being purchase of majority interest in Hain Diagnostics. We are upbeat about Bruker’s focus on product development. Bruker recently rolled out timsTOF Pro dual TIMS Mass Spectrometer. On the flip side, a competitive landscape and macroeconomic woes persistently pose challenges to the company. Further, Bruker’s core BioSpin division faces fierce competition from companies offering magnetic resonance spectrometers. Overall, Bruker outperformed its industry in the past month.”

Get Bruker alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bruker from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, September 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bruker from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bruker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a sell rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.13.

Shares of BRKR stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.87. 41,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,852. Bruker has a 12 month low of $28.13 and a 12 month high of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.34.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.88 million. Bruker had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 27.46%. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bruker will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bruker in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Bruker in the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Bruker in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bruker in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Bruker in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry systems; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bruker (BRKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.