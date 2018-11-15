BTG (BTG) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

BTG (LON:BTG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday.

BTG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 645 ($8.43) target price on shares of BTG in a research note on Monday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of BTG in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.66) target price on shares of BTG in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of BTG in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of BTG in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. BTG currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 699.17 ($9.14).

Get BTG alerts:

LON BTG opened at GBX 650 ($8.49) on Tuesday. BTG has a 52-week low of GBX 559.82 ($7.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 784 ($10.24).

About BTG

BTG plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Interventional Medicine, Pharmaceuticals, and Licensing. The Interventional Medicine segment offers interventional oncology products and systems, such as beads and TheraSphere for treatment of liver cancer; and GALIL medical system, a cryoablation technology for use in kidney cancer and other indications.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for BTG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.