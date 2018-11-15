BTIG Research Trims KB Home (KBH) Target Price to $18.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at BTIG Research to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their target price on KB Home to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of KB Home from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.63.

Shares of NYSE KBH traded down $3.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.08. The stock had a trading volume of 175,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,919. KB Home has a twelve month low of $18.54 and a twelve month high of $38.80. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.54.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. KB Home had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KB Home will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP William R. Hollinger sold 79,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $1,906,353.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,619,554.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 989.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Signition LP purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers. The company also provides property and casualty insurance, as well as earthquake, flood, and personal property insurance to its homebuyers; title services; and mortgage banking services, including residential mortgage loan originations to its homebuyers.

