Buckingham Research Upgrades Superior Industries International (SUP) to “Buy”

Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $19.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research set a $15.00 price objective on Superior Industries International and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Superior Industries International from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Superior Industries International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. BWS Financial cut Superior Industries International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Superior Industries International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Get Superior Industries International alerts:

NYSE:SUP traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $8.28. 30,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,541. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.83. Superior Industries International has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $22.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $347.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.65 million. Superior Industries International had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 0.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Superior Industries International will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Superior Industries International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

In related news, Director James Strauss Mcelya purchased 33,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $288,177.52. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,397.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joanne M. Finnorn purchased 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.08 per share, with a total value of $46,864.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 10,294 shares in the company, valued at $83,175.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 63,934 shares of company stock valued at $519,133. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 753.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 8,142 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.