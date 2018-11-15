BWX Technologies (BWXT) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “BWX Technologies, Inc. supplies precision manufactured components and services to the commercial nuclear power industry. The company offers technical, management and site services to governments in complex facilities and environmental remediation activities. It operates primarily in Lynchburg, Va., Ohio and Cambridge, Ontario. BWX Technologies, Inc., formerly known as Babcock & Wilcox Company, is headquartered in Lynchburg, Va. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks downgraded BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Maxim Group began coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on BWX Technologies from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on BWX Technologies from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.56.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.45. 1,558,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,657. BWX Technologies has a 12-month low of $41.98 and a 12-month high of $72.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.22). BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 66.38%. The business had revenue of $425.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jason S. Kerr sold 1,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total transaction of $87,441.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,995.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total value of $61,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,283,424.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,365 shares of company stock valued at $252,952. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,802,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,647,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,715,000 after buying an additional 911,880 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,761,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,076,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,494,000 after buying an additional 563,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,951,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

