Cable One Inc (CABO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $270.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) will report sales of $270.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cable One’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $271.60 million and the lowest is $270.00 million. Cable One posted sales of $257.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cable One will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.84 by ($1.14). Cable One had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CABO has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. B. Riley set a $860.00 price target on Cable One and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $868.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Raymond James downgraded Cable One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $845.67.

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.30, for a total value of $211,912.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 255 shares in the company, valued at $212,746.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cable One by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Cable One by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cable One by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Cable One by 240.7% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,506,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cable One during the 3rd quarter worth about $687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CABO traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $871.98. The stock had a trading volume of 38,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,843. Cable One has a 12 month low of $597.40 and a 12 month high of $924.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 37.02%.

Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers data services, including home.cableone.net, an Internet portal that provides various email addresses; and WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home.

