Cabot Microelectronics Co. (CCMP) Director Barbara A. Klein Sells 5,635 Shares

Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Director Barbara A. Klein sold 5,635 shares of Cabot Microelectronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $578,601.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,664.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Cabot Microelectronics stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.37. 4,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,371. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.27. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 12 month low of $89.19 and a 12 month high of $123.76.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $156.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.65 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 21.59%. Cabot Microelectronics’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.65%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Cabot Microelectronics from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 495.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 378.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cabot Microelectronics

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells polishing slurries and pads used in the manufacture of advanced integrated circuit (IC) devices in the semiconductor industry in a process called chemical mechanical planarization (CMP). The CMP technology is a polishing process used by IC device manufacturers to planarize or flatten the multiple layers of material that are deposited upon silicon wafers.

