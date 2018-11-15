Caci International (CACI) Earns Hold Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Caci International (NYSE:CACI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. They currently have a $205.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CACI is benefitting from organic revenue growth and expanding margins. The company intends to drive operational excellence by intensively focusing on its organic and inorganic growth strategy. Cyber-attacks are creating increased awareness, leading to more demand for cyber solutions. The company anticipates to significantly benefit from its cost-reduction program. Shares of CACI have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company’s Q1 earnings release. The company has positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. However, macroeconomic challenges, foreign currency volatility and regulatory pressure remain potential headwinds for CACI.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CACI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Caci International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Caci International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Drexel Hamilton reissued a buy rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Caci International in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Caci International from $183.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Caci International in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $196.50.

CACI opened at $177.55 on Monday. Caci International has a fifty-two week low of $121.60 and a fifty-two week high of $200.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.46.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $1.08. Caci International had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Caci International will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.56, for a total value of $28,259.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,681.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,986. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,641 shares of company stock worth $2,064,280 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caci International during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Caci International by 380.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caci International during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caci International during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Iberiabank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Caci International during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Caci International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

