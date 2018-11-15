Cadence Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK)

Cadence Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,755 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Jolley Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 753.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Shane R. Tackett sold 3,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $200,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,380.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 930 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $58,171.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,703.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on ALK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Alaska Air Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.29.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $67.21 on Thursday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.53 and a 1 year high of $76.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. Alaska Air Group’s payout ratio is 19.28%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/cadence-capital-management-llc-cuts-position-in-alaska-air-group-inc-alk.html.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation services. It also focuses on providing ground and ramp handling services to airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 118 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.