Cadence Capital Management LLC Invests $244,000 in Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) Stock

Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 32.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,374,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,693,000 after buying an additional 4,475,130 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 125.2% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,750,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,628,000 after buying an additional 3,753,093 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 19.2% in the third quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP now owns 6,223,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,509,000 after buying an additional 1,003,729 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,185,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Yum China by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,882,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,322,000 after purchasing an additional 96,948 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on YUMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Yum China from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Yum China from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

In related news, insider Riu Sun sold 8,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $306,782.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,942 shares in the company, valued at $362,883. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ai sold 4,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $173,234.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,325 shares of company stock worth $792,582. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $35.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $48.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.56.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Yum China had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Yum China’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 26th. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, and Little Sheep brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, and Mexican-style food categories.

