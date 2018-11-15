Cadence Capital Management LLC Sells 1,994 Shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN)

Cadence Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 35.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dunkin Brands Group were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,815 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 133.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 10,739 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 12,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group in the second quarter worth $230,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DNKN stock opened at $72.35 on Thursday. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 1-year low of $55.81 and a 1-year high of $77.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.33.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a net margin of 30.28%. The company had revenue of $350.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.17 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. Dunkin Brands Group’s payout ratio is currently 57.20%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DNKN. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Friday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

In related news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $139,232.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,238.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karen Raskopf sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $953,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 524,591 shares of company stock worth $38,151,848. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dunkin' Donuts U.S., Dunkin' Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. Its restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard and soft serve ice creams, frozen yogurts, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes.

