Cae Inc (CAE) Expected to Earn Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lifted their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for CAE in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 14th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.31. Desjardins also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Macquarie upgraded CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reiterated an “average” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of CAE in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CAE in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CAE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of CAE opened at $20.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. CAE has a 12 month low of $16.84 and a 12 month high of $21.70.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $743.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.29 million. CAE had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. CAE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.63%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 3,246.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 10,323 shares during the period. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the third quarter valued at $253,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the third quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the second quarter valued at $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

