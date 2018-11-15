Cae Inc (CAE) Stake Lessened by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,310,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 541,198 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.87% of CAE worth $47,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CAE in the second quarter worth $208,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in CAE by 3,246.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 10,323 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in CAE in the third quarter worth $311,000. Global Financial Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CAE in the second quarter worth $371,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in CAE in the second quarter worth $510,000. 48.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CAE alerts:

Shares of CAE stock opened at $20.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.79. Cae Inc has a 12 month low of $16.84 and a 12 month high of $21.70.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $743.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.29 million. CAE had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cae Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. CAE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.63%.

CAE has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Macquarie raised CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reissued an “average” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of CAE in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CAE in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/cae-inc-cae-stake-lessened-by-toronto-dominion-bank.html.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.