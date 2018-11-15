Cairn Energy (CNE) Earns “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Investec lowered shares of Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 225 ($2.94) in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cairn Energy to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 295 ($3.85) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 271.95 ($3.55).

Get Cairn Energy alerts:

LON:CNE opened at GBX 195.10 ($2.55) on Thursday. Cairn Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 164.20 ($2.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 237 ($3.10).

Cairn Energy Company Profile

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; Mexico; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal and the Republic of Ireland. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.